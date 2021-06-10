InterDigital To Lay Off A Few Employees From Research And Innovation Unit

(RTTNews) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Thursday said it plans to lay-off 67 employees from its research and innovation unit, subsequent to a strategic review of its research and innovation priorities.

60 of the employees, who are subject to lay off, are based in France. The company said it has launched an information-consultation process with the works council of certain of its French subsidiaries, as required by French law.

InterDigital plans to finalize the proposal for reduction in work force in the third quarter of 2021.

The company intends to release updated expense outlook, reflecting the potential impact of lay off, by June 17,2021.

