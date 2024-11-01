InterDigital Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates Despite Soft Revenues

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, with the adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates.



The company generated higher revenues year over year, driven by solid licensing momentum and product innovation. IDCC is also advancing its leadership position in AI (artificial intelligence) applications for wireless and video technology.

Net Income

Quarterly net income decreased to $34.19 million or $1.14 per share from $47.94 million or $1.72 per share in the year-earlier quarter. The decline was attributable to top-line contraction.



Non-GAAP net income was $44.92 million or $1.63 per share, down from $57.68 million or $2.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter fell to $128.68 million from $140.11 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was induced by lower catch-up revenues in smartphone licensing programs during the quarter and the expiration of the Huawei agreement. The top line, however, beat the consensus estimate of $97 million.



In the third quarter, total recurring revenues were $98.6 million, down from $104.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Smartphone revenues decreased 16% year over year to $87.4 million. Net sales from CE, loT/Auto increased to $40.6 million from $35.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Total catch-up revenues were down to $30 million from $35.6 million.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $64.8 million from $83.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses rose to $89.3 million from $86.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating costs is attributed to higher licensing-related expenses. Operating income declined to $39.3 million from $53.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter, InterDigital generated $77.6 million in cash from operating activities compared with $310.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $813.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, with $74.4 million of long-term debt and other liabilities.

Guidance Up

For 2024, with solid traction across the business led by a recent license agreement with Oppo and a binding arbitration agreement with Lenovo, the company expects revenues in the range of $855-$865 million, up from $690-$740 million expected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at $533-$543 million, up from $378-$416 million estimated earlier. IDCC now expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $14.69-$14.99, up from the prior projection of $9.70-$10.95.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, InterDigital estimates revenues to be between $239 million and $249 million. This includes an expectation of a record level of recurring revenues of about $118 million from existing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $180-$190 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be within $5.42-$5.70 per share.

Zacks Rank

InterDigital currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



