InterDigital Stock Has Surged 72% This Past Year, but One Investor Just Sold Off $12 Million

Key Points

Bragg Financial Advisors sold 33,239 shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $11.75 million based on average fourth-quarter prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $15.15 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

As of December 31, the fund reported holding 136,724 IDCC shares valued at $43.53 million.

InterDigital now accounts for 1.42% of the fund’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than InterDigital ›

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reported selling 33,239 shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in its February 13, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $11.75 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reduced its position in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33,239 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025, was $11.75 million. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $15.15 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.

What else to know

Bragg Financial Advisors’ InterDigital position now represents 1.42% of its 13F assets, following a reduction from 1.94% as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $81.81 million (2.66% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $80.23 million (2.61% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $73.00 million (2.38% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VBR: $62.54 million (2.04% of AUM) NYSE: RLI: $49.95 million (1.63% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, InterDigital shares were priced at $356.83, up 71.5% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500 by 58.63 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $834.01 million Net Income (TTM) $406.64 million Dividend Yield 0.71% Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $356.83

Company snapshot

InterDigital develops and licenses advanced wireless communications and video coding technologies, with a portfolio spanning cellular, IoT, and connected device solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through licensing its intellectual property and patented technologies to device manufacturers and network equipment providers.

It serves major technology companies and equipment makers operating in wireless communications, consumer electronics, and IoT markets worldwide.

InterDigital, Inc. is a technology innovator specializing in wireless communications and video technology, with a substantial patent portfolio supporting multiple generations of wireless standards. The company’s strategy centers on research, development, and monetization of its intellectual property through global licensing agreements. Its competitive edge is grounded in deep expertise across evolving wireless standards and broad adoption of its technologies by leading device and network manufacturers.

What this transaction means for investors

Patent licensing companies can look quiet for years and then suddenly become momentum stocks. That shift, in any type of stock, often invites a reassessment of risk.



InterDigital just delivered near-record annual revenue of $834 million, including annualized recurring revenue that jumped 24% to $468 million. That growth helped drive all-time records in net income, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. In a statement, CEO Liren Chen pointed to standout performance in smartphones and double-digit growth in the firm’s patent portfolio.



To be clear, licensing revenue tied to wireless, video, and IoT standards remains lumpy quarter to quarter but powerful over time. And right now, momentum is in the stock’s favor, with shares having climbed more than 71% in the past year, far outpacing the broader market.



Within a diversified portfolio led by mega-cap tech names like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet, InterDigital remains a smaller position at 1.4% of assets. In other words, it’s a differentiated royalty stream, not a core index anchor, and after some gains, it makes sense to take some profits.

Should you buy stock in InterDigital right now?

Before you buy stock in InterDigital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and InterDigital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.