InterDigital reports Q3 EPS $1.63, consensus 24c

Reports Q3 revenue $128,7M, consensus $95.95M. “In the third quarter we delivered revenues of about $129 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance, driven by a strong performance from our consumer electronics and IoT licensing program,” commented InterDigital (IDCC) CEO and President Liren Chen. “In addition, at the start of the fourth quarter, we announced a new license agreement with OPPO Group, a top smartphone vendor, and a binding arbitration agreement with Lenovo. Given the increasing momentum across the business, we are raising the midpoint of our 2024 full-year revenue guidance by $145 million to $860 million.”

