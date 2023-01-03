InterDigital Renews Two Patent Licenses With Panasonic

Markets
(RTTNews) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) has renewed two patent licenses with Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. The licenses cover InterDigital's DTV and HEVC patents.

Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital, said: "These licenses were signed under our HEVC program, and under our joint digital TV licensing program which continues to deliver considerable value to InterDigital, our partner Sony, and to our licensees."

Separately, InterDigital has signed an HEVC and VVC patent license with LG Electronics.

The company has also agreed to renew its patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics.

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide.

