InterDigital raises FY24 EPS view to $14.69-$14.99 from $9.70-$10.95

FY24 EPS consensus $7.87. Raises FY24 revenue view to $855M-$865M from $690M-$740M, consensus $721.7M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IDCC:
- InterDigital reports Q3 EPS $1.63, consensus 24c
- InterDigital sees Q4 EPS $5.42-$5.70, consensus 87c
- InterDigital enters license agreement with Oppo Group, ends pending litigations
- Is IDCC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- InterDigital enters new patent license agreement with Lenovo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.