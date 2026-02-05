Markets
IDCC

InterDigital Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 Well Above Estimates, FY26 In Line; Stock Up 4.5%

February 05, 2026 — 09:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $43.0 million or $1.20 per share, sharply down from $133.1 million or $4.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.12 per share, compared to $5.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter decreased 37 percent to $158.2 million from $252.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.61 to $1.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.39 to $2.68 per share on net sales between $194 million and $200 million. Analysts expected earnings of $2.33 per share on net sales of $167.28 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.77 to $8.51 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.74 to $11.84 per share on net sales between $675 million and $775 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $10.14 per share on net sales of $693.00 million for the year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, IDCC is trading on the Nasdaq at $328.00, up $14.13 or 4.50 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IDCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.