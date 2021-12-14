InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does InterDigital Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 InterDigital had US$421.4m of debt, an increase on US$363.5m, over one year. But it also has US$900.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$479.4m net cash.

How Strong Is InterDigital's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:IDCC Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, InterDigital had liabilities of US$418.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$547.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$900.8m and US$194.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$130.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that InterDigital could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, InterDigital boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Unfortunately, InterDigital's EBIT flopped 11% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine InterDigital's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. InterDigital may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, InterDigital actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that InterDigital has net cash of US$479.4m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 100% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$40m. So we don't have any problem with InterDigital's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for InterDigital that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

