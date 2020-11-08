InterDigital, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 394%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$87m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.76, 394% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IDCC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from InterDigital's five analysts is for revenues of US$358.2m in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 11% to US$2.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$352.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 8.3% to US$96.20. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic InterDigital analyst has a price target of US$104 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$87.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 3.3% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 10% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around InterDigital's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that InterDigital's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for InterDigital going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for InterDigital you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

