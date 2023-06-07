InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of InterDigital (IDCC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $86.48 in the previous session. InterDigital has gained 74.1% since the start of the year compared to the 33.6% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 0.2% return for the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2023, InterDigital reported EPS of $4.21 versus consensus estimate of $0.62 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 107.78%.

For the current fiscal year, InterDigital is expected to post earnings of $6.04 per share on $522.59 million in revenues. This represents a 96.74% change in EPS on a 14.15% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.31 per share on $442.21 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -45.21% and -15.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

InterDigital may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

InterDigital has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.8X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, InterDigital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if InterDigital meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though InterDigital shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

