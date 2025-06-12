InterDigital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share

InterDigital declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable July 23, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

InterDigital, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, which will be payable on July 23, 2025, to shareholders recorded by July 9, 2025. The company, which specializes in mobile, video, and AI technology research and development, designs foundational technologies that enhance communication and entertainment experiences. InterDigital holds a significant position in the wireless technology sector, contributing innovations for various products and services, including wireless devices and cloud-based offerings. Founded in 1972 and listed on Nasdaq, the company continues its leadership in both wireless and video processing technologies, with a notable focus on AI. For further details, interested parties can visit their website or reach out via investor relations.

Potential Positives

InterDigital has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record on July 9, 2025, reinforcing investor confidence and potentially attracting new investors.

InterDigital's ongoing focus on research and development in wireless, video, and AI technologies positions the company as a leader in innovative technology sectors.

The press release highlights InterDigital's long history since 1972, underscoring its established place in the technology industry and credibility with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Commitment to dividend payments may indicate a lack of significant growth opportunities, suggesting the company is prioritizing short-term returns over long-term investments in innovation.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by InterDigital?

InterDigital has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 9, 2025.

What does InterDigital specialize in?

InterDigital specializes in wireless, video, artificial intelligence, and related technologies, focusing on research and development.

What technologies does InterDigital develop?

InterDigital develops foundational technologies for wireless communications, video processing, AI, and systems enabling connected experiences.

When was InterDigital founded?

InterDigital was founded in 1972 and is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq.

$IDCC Insider Trading Activity

$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 111,782 shares for an estimated $23,097,296 .

. RICHARD BREZSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 31,530 shares for an estimated $6,757,299 .

. STEWART D HUTCHESON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,398 shares for an estimated $1,797,393 .

. EEVA K. HAKORANTA (Chief Licensing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,150 shares for an estimated $1,121,107 .

. JEAN F RANKIN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,285 shares for an estimated $734,622 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $697,977 .

. JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,781 shares for an estimated $388,262 .

. SAMIR ARMALY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 779 shares for an estimated $176,456 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $156,676 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 519 shares for an estimated $117,632.

$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on its common stock payable on July 23, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2025.







About InterDigital







InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.





InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.





For more information, visit:



www.interdigital.com



InterDigital Contact:









investor.relations@interdigital.com







+1 (302) 300-1857







