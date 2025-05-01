InterDigital Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $115.6 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $81.7 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, InterDigital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.7 million or $4.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.1% to $210.5 million from $263.5 million last year.

InterDigital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

