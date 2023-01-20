InterDigital (IDCC) Unveils Preliminary Results for Q4

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Income

InterDigital expects net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be approximately $28 million. The company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) to be 93 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and 23 cents higher than the prior-year quarter’s levels. IDCC projects net non-operating income at $1 million.

Revenues

The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be approximately $114 million, higher than the previous expectation of $98-$102 million. It includes recurring revenues of $101 million. The higher revenue expectations are mainly induced by new agreements signed in the second half of the quarter. The revenue expectation is likely to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101 million.

Other Details

Updating its earlier estimate of $76-$79 million, the company now anticipates operating expenses to be roughly $79 million. Adjusted EBIDTA, is approximated at $60 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the company anticipates $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, including about $400 million in customer receipts during the fourth quarter.



These preliminary results represent the firm's current estimations as of the date of this release. They are subject to further revisions after the company completes its customary quarter and year-end closing procedures.



InterDigital has been working on expanding its revenue base through continuous development, commercialization and licensing of technology projects, which in turn tend to put pressure on margins. The company faces substantial competitive pressure and thus needs to work on product quality and customer service.



InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development (R&D) capabilities, technological know-how and rich industry experience.



The stock has lost 8.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 21.6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



