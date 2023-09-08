InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $80.96, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had lost 3.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from InterDigital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.94 million, down 13.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $503.81 million, which would represent changes of +157.65% and +10.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. InterDigital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, InterDigital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.88, so we one might conclude that InterDigital is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that IDCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

