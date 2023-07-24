InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $93.05, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had gained 2.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

InterDigital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, InterDigital is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $101.22 million, down 18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $539.34 million. These totals would mark changes of +163.19% and +17.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. InterDigital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, InterDigital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.11, which means InterDigital is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.