InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $82.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had gained 1.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from InterDigital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, InterDigital is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.94 million, down 13.79% from the year-ago period.

IDCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $503.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +157.65% and +10.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower. InterDigital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that InterDigital has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.72, which means InterDigital is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, IDCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IDCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

