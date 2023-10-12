InterDigital (IDCC) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw InterDigital (IDCC) ending at $81.57, denoting a -0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The wireless research and development company's stock has climbed by 2% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of InterDigital will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.81%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $98.94 million, indicating a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.91 per share and a revenue of $503.81 million, indicating changes of +157.65% and +10.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for InterDigital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, InterDigital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, InterDigital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.8.

Also, we should mention that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.