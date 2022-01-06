Interdigital (IDCC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.73, changing hands as low as $69.86 per share. Interdigital Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.0206 per share, with $85.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.17.

