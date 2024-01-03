InterDigital (IDCC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $104.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had gained 3.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of InterDigital will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 12.04% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $104.01 million, indicating a 11.15% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for InterDigital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. InterDigital presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, InterDigital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.01.

Also, we should mention that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

