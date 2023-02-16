InterDigital (IDCC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Top-Line Growth

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported healthy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters.

Net Income

Net income in the December quarter was $32.4 million or $1.08 per share compared with $21.9 million or 70 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.



In 2022, net income improved to $93.7 million or $3.07 per share from $55.3 million or $1.77 per share in 2021 on top-line expansion and lower operating expenses.

Quarter Details

Total revenues in the quarter improved to $117.1 million from $111.8 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting continuous licensing momentum. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $108 million. In 2022, total revenues aggregated $457.8 million compared with $425.4 million in 2021.



Recurring revenues in the fourth quarter were $103.6 million, up from $101.6 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by new patent license agreements inked during the quarter. InterDigital exhibited continuing licensing momentum and strength in its recurring revenue base.



Total operating expenses decreased to $78.5 million from $86.2 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in an operating income of $38.6 million and $25.6 million, respectively.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2022, InterDigital generated $286 million of cash from operating activities compared with $130.4 million in 2021. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $693.5 million in cash and cash equivalents with $607.1 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $706.3 million and $422.7 million in the prior-year period.

Q1 View

For the first quarter of 2023, InterDigital expects recurring revenues to be between $94 million and $98 million. Total operating expenses are expected to lie within $75-$79 million.

