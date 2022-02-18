InterDigital (IDCC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenue Growth

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results were largely driven by patent licensing agreements inked during the quarter.

Net Income

Net income in the December quarter was $21.9 million or 70 cents per share against a net loss of $1.4 million or loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter, largely driven by higher revenues. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents.



In 2021, InterDigital recorded GAAP net income of $55.3 million or $1.77 per share compared with $44.8 million or $1.44 per share in 2020.

Quarter Details

Total revenues improved to $111.8 million from $90.8 million in the prior-year quarter, largely due to solid recurring revenues from fixed-fee royalties. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $102 million. In 2021, total revenues jumped to $425.4 million from $359 million in 2020.



While quarterly revenues from patent royalties equaled $111.4 million, the same from current technology solutions was $0.4 million. Recurring revenues were $101.6 million compared with $89.1 million a year ago.



During the quarter, InterDigital signed five new license agreements, including a renewal of its multi-year worldwide licensing agreement with Sony. This underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, WiFi, and HEVC video technology. In 2021, the company signed 13 new patent licensing agreements with diverse companies



Total operating expenses marginally decreased to $86.2 million from $87.7 million in the prior-year quarter, resulting in respective operating income of $25.6 million and $3.1 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2021, InterDigital generated $130.4 million of cash from operating activities compared with $163.5 million in 2020, resulting in free cash flow of $94.5 million and $121.1 million, respectively. As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had $941.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments with $484.2 million of long-term debt and other liabilities compared with respective tallies of $926.6 million and $415.9 million in the year-ago period.

Q1 View

For the first quarter of 2022, InterDigital expects revenues to be between $95 million and $100 million, comprising almost entirely of recurring revenues. Total operating expenses are expected to be in the vicinity of $80 million.

