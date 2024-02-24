InterDigital (IDCC) Price Target Increased by 8.53% to 129.80

The average one-year price target for InterDigital (NasdaqGS:IDCC) has been revised to 129.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.53% from the prior estimate of 119.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.30% from the latest reported closing price of 107.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterDigital. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 9.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDCC is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 28,478K shares. The put/call ratio of IDCC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,152K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 68.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 220.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 840K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 13.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 676K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Interdigital Background Information

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. The Company solves many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

