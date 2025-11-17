InterDigital (IDCC) Price Target Increased by 13.49% to 382.60

The average one-year price target for InterDigital (NasdaqGS:IDCC) has been revised to $382.60 / share. This is an increase of 13.49% from the prior estimate of $337.11 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $229.78 to a high of $512.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from the latest reported closing price of $348.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterDigital. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDCC is 0.30%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 33,082K shares. The put/call ratio of IDCC is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,545K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,367K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 56.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 69.47% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,138K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 45.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 791K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares , representing a decrease of 21.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDCC by 20.10% over the last quarter.

