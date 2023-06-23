InterDigital (IDCC) Partners University of Surrey for 6G Research

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has joined forces with the University of Surrey to boost the development of 6G technology. The long-term research partnership was made official during the 6GSymposium held at the University of Surrey.



InterDigital, a leading research organization in mobile and video technology, has an excellent track record in advancing wireless research. It has made immense contributions to the Horizon Europe 5G public-private partnership program. The company has also received funding for eight U.K. and EU-led 6G research programs to accelerate innovation and define the roadmap for 6G development.



The 6G Innovation Centre (6GIC) is a premier global research hub launched by the University of Surrey in 2020 to unlock new 6G opportunities. InterDigital will sponsor the research and innovation and offer 6GIC its expertise in unique areas such as reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) and integrated sensing and communication to pave the way for the development of cutting-edge 6G technologies.



Integrated sensing and communication is one of the critical features in 6G development. 6G networks are likely to have advanced sensing capabilities, which will allow smooth integration of sensing and communication functionalities. This is expected to have a wide range of use cases across various sectors, such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities and more.



RIS technology has the ability to enhance signal strength and improve coverage and energy efficiency of the future wireless system. It is expected to be ideal for deployment in indoor areas, streets and dense urban environments where wireless signals are likely to be weakened by solid objects along the radio path.



InterDigital aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities, technological know-how and rich industry experience. At the same time, it intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.



Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings are likely to drive considerable value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses. The company is poised to gain from future growth opportunities, fueled by the 5G rollout and ground-breaking research initiatives for 6G.



The stock has gained 45.1% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, and the WhatsApp messaging app, owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first-mover advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.