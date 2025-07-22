Is InterDigital (IDCC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is InterDigital (IDCC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

InterDigital is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. InterDigital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC's full-year earnings has moved 15.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, IDCC has returned 16.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.6% on average. This means that InterDigital is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Corning (GLW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.4%.

For Corning, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, InterDigital belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so IDCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Corning, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +9.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on InterDigital and Corning as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.