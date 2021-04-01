InterDigital (IDCC) Joins TSDI & BIF for Wireless Growth in India

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has become a member of two Indian standards and industry bodies — Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (“TSDI”) and Broadband India Forum (“BIF”).



Founded in 2014, TSDI intends to develop standards that are suitable to the Indian market. It is working to enhance communications in India by improving peak data rates. The organization is exploring cost-effective 5G deployments and cloud interoperability technologies, along with the standardization of 6G technology.



Instituted in 2015, BIF works exclusively to enhance the potential of the entire ecosystem to deliver broadband across India. It operates as an independent policy forum that aims to develop India’s broadband ecosystem.



BIF’s members include Internet service providers, original equipment manufacturers and technology players such as Apple AAPL, Qualcomm QCOM and AT&T T. It focuses on licensing and development of technologies like 5G, satellite communications and networks.



India is one of the fastest-growing wireless markets in the world, with high data usage rates due to video consumption. Its existing 2G and 4G LTE networks will not meet the burgeoning demand. The upgrade to 5G networks is expected to take place in 2022, and for that building the right network infrastructure is essential.



InterDigital’s participation in TSDI and BIF will support the country’s innovation across video, 5G and 6G. It has joined TSDI to support the development of India’s wireless and video markets. The membership in BIF will allow the company to collaborate with global and Indian ecosystem players on the deployment of mobile wireless broadband.



InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets are noteworthy. It is poised to gain from growth opportunities, fueled by the rapid 5G rollout. The company intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.



InterDigital’s commitment toward licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand its core market capability, is also laudable. The company aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT.



InterDigital’s shares have moved up 45.6% in the past year compared with 73.6% growth of the industry.









The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



