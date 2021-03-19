InterDigital (IDCC) Issues Q1 Revenue Guidance, Expects Y/Y Growth

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC has come out with revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2021.



This Wilmington, DE-based wireless R&D company expects total revenues to be between $77 million and $81 million. The figure includes revenues from one Consumer Electronics license agreement that was inked during the ongoing quarter.



InterDigital expects revenues to grow on a year-over-year basis. It had recorded revenues of $76.2 million in first-quarter 2020. The optimism shows that the company is benefiting from a more diverse licensing program.



InterDigital also stated that this guidance does not include the potential impact of any new patent license or patent sale agreements that may be inked during the remainder of first-quarter 2021.



The company’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets are noteworthy. It is poised to gain from growth opportunities, fueled by the rapid 5G rollout.



InterDigital’s commitment toward licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand its core market capability, is also laudable. The company aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT.



At the same time, InterDigital intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.



InterDigital’s shares have gained 84% in the past year compared with 88.4% growth of the industry.







The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

