InterDigital (IDCC), IIT Kanpur Team Up to Boost 6G Innovation

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) to expedite research for advanced 5G and 6G networks. InterDigital has a decade-old presence in India and is actively engaged in initiatives aimed at the advancement of the country’s wireless technology, 5G upgradation and migration to high-definition mobile video.



The collaboration with IIT-K came into light following the joint statement at the G20 summit. InterDigital boasts a solid track record in advancing wireless research. The company is committed to expanding its partnerships with global institutions to drive innovation in wireless technology.



Data traffic demand is growing at an exponential rate worldwide and 5G networks are required to support this high capacity and end-user throughput. The MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology leverages an active antenna system that consists of multiple antenna elements to augment the performance, reliability and overall efficiency of wireless communication systems. Advanced MIMO is a further enhancement in the performance and capabilities of existing MIMO systems.



6G is likely to offer significantly higher data rates than its predecessors and improved spectrum efficiency is an essential feature to achieve this goal. A greater spectrum efficiency translates to higher capacity to transmit more data over the available spectrum. This enables 6G networks to cater to a diverse range of applications.



The strong research foundations of the two entities are expected to accelerate critical advancements in MIMO systems. Integration of Advanced MIMO will extend network coverage area and facilitate ultra-low latency communications, supporting applications such as augmented reality and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, 6G powered by Advanced MIMO will also offer the scalability needed to support high-bandwidth-intensive applications like metaverse experiences and holographic communications.



InterDigital’s collaboration with IIT-K accentuates the increasing cooperation between India and the United States in the sphere of critical technology development, such as advanced 5G and 6G. This corporate-academic partnership can play a vital role in the development of essential components for 6G capabilities and standardization.



InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company’s team of skilled engineers has expertise in major mobile connectivity, as well as in technologies related to content delivery. Notably, InterDigital’s secure and scalable horizontal platform, oneMPOWER, enables businesses to launch and manage Internet of Things (IoT) applications.



The company also provides video encoding and transmission technologies while conducting fundamental research into video coding, IoT, smart home, imaging sciences, augmented reality and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The patented technologies of the company are used in several products like mobile devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, as well as IoT devices and software platforms.



InterDigital is optimizing its strength in its core wireless licensing business and has taken steps to drive shareholder value through the buyout of the Technicolor licensing business. This has created significant new licensing opportunities in the video and consumer electronics markets. The company is poised to benefit from future growth opportunities, fueled by the 5G rollout.



The stock has gained 67.6% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 12.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

