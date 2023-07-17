InterDigital (IDCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $96.87, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had gained 5.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from InterDigital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 75.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.22 million, down 18.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $537.21 million. These totals would mark changes of +163.19% and +17.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. InterDigital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note InterDigital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that InterDigital is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that IDCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.