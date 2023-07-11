InterDigital (IDCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $95.30, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had gained 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from InterDigital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, InterDigital is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.22 million, down 18.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $537.21 million, which would represent changes of +163.19% and +17.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. InterDigital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note InterDigital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.19, so we one might conclude that InterDigital is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that IDCC has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

