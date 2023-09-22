InterDigital (IDCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

InterDigital (IDCC) closed at $81.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless research and development company had lost 3.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from InterDigital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, InterDigital is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $98.94 million, down 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

IDCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $503.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +157.65% and +10.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for InterDigital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. InterDigital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, InterDigital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.99, which means InterDigital is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, IDCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

