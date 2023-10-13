InterDigital (IDCC) Expands Academic Partnership for 6G Research

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC recently extended its partnership with the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M) in Spain. Over the years, the collaboration has contributed valuable research inputs within the wireless ecosystem. The latest agreement will further reinforce this long-standing partnership and accelerate research in advanced integrated sensing and communications in next-generation cellular systems, 5G Advanced and 6G.



Integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) has a vital role to play in the development of 6G networks. The ISAC system enables seamless integration between sensing capabilities and communication technologies, which can be crucial for advanced use cases, such as augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, smart cities and loT devices. ISAC in 6G enhances data transmission capability and retrieves multi-dimensional sensing information about connected devices, unconnected objects and their movements. With real-time data analysis features, it enables more informed decision-making and fosters the development of efficient industry-specific applications.



By anticipating the demands for future connectivity and technology innovation, the emphasis on 6G advancement is rising rapidly worldwide. IDCC recently secured five projects from the European Union’s smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking for 6G research. InterDigital is proactively undertaking various collaboration initiatives with premier institutions and sponsoring research works to realize the project objectives. With the recent collaboration in Spain, it aims to integrate its wireless proficiency with the experimental research capabilities of UC3M, expediting the development of 6G-enabling technologies and solutions.



InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company’s team of skilled engineers has expertise in major mobile connectivity, as well as in technologies related to content delivery. Notably, its secure and scalable horizontal platform, oneMPOWER, enables businesses to launch and manage IoT applications.



The company also provides video encoding and transmission technologies while conducting fundamental research into video coding, IoT, smart home, imaging sciences, augmented reality and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The patented technologies of the company are used in several products like mobile devices, wireless infrastructure equipment, as well as IoT devices and software platforms.



InterDigital is optimizing its strength in its core wireless licensing business and has taken steps to drive shareholder value through the buyout of the Technicolor licensing business. This has created significant new licensing opportunities in the video and consumer electronics markets. The company is poised to benefit from future growth opportunities, fueled by the 5G rollout.



The stock has gained 73.3% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 5.1%.



InterDigital currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.