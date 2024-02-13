InterDigital (IDCC) Aims to Develop Immersive Media Delivery

InterDigital Inc. IDCC has joined forces with Broadpeak to spearhead advancements in immersive media delivery. The collaboration aims to develop robust content delivery networks capable of streaming MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) immersive content at scale.



Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cesson Sevigne, France, Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying video streaming services over fixed, mobile or satellite broadband networks.



Volumetric video, integral to immersive experiences, presents a bandwidth challenge. The MPEG V3C standard addresses this by defining efficient coding and streaming mechanisms. InterDigital's expertise in mobile, video and AI technology, alongside Broadpeak's prowess in CDN and advanced video streaming solutions, forms the backbone of this venture.



InterDigital and Broadpeak will showcase their groundbreaking achievements in streaming volumetric video content to wide audiences at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The collaboration represents a significant stride toward enhancing the delivery of immersive media and revolutionizing the streaming landscape, offering new possibilities for content providers and enriching user experiences.



InterDigital’s commitment to licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand its core market capability, is laudable. It has leading companies, such as Huawei, Samsung, LG and Apple, under its licensing agreements. Consequently, the company expects to generate solid recurring revenues from the patent licensing business in the forthcoming quarters as well.



IDCC’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive significant value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses. Furthermore, the company remains committed to pursuing acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth.



The company is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. InterDigital aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities, technological know-how and rich industry experience. At the same time, it intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position.



