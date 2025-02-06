INTERDIGITAL Earnings Results: $IDCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERDIGITAL ($IDCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $5.15 per share, beating estimates of $4.20 by $0.95. The company also reported revenue of $252,800,000, beating estimates of $249,118,680 by $3,681,320.

INTERDIGITAL Insider Trading Activity

INTERDIGITAL insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,782 shares for an estimated $2,264,904 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $592,032 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,774 shares for an estimated $373,221 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $346,800

JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) sold 140 shares for an estimated $25,506

INTERDIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of INTERDIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERDIGITAL Government Contracts

We have seen $280,144 of award payments to $IDCC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

