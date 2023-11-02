Interdigital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IDCC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.20, changing hands as high as $80.98 per share. Interdigital Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.9175 per share, with $98.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.26.

