InterDigital & Anritsu Team Up for 5G-Backed Experiments

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC recently teamed up with a global pioneer of electronics equipment market — Anritsu Corporation — to promulgate the feasibility of 5G applications across various industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy, public safety, media, healthcare and automotive. The alliance underscores the potential of 5G technology to address and solve critical technical challenges, boost network performance and support a plethora of research programs, especially in the era of widespread migration from 4G to full-fledged 5G ecosystem.



The solutions provided by the Japan-based electronic test equipment maker are ideal for the telecommunications, mobile satellite communications and defense industries. Although it offers multi-dimensional assurance solutions for optical and high-speed devices, it is best known for providing innovative wireless test and measurement solutions. These test solutions leverage reliable, easy-to-use and feature-rich instruments that support the maintenance of existing and next-gen optical and Internet Protocol networks.



Markedly, the collaboration aims to provide a platform for rigorous and transparent experimental research to exhibit the application of 5G technology across industry verticals. Dubbed 5G Industry Verticals Test Bed, it will leverage Wilmington, DE-based tech company’s 5G-CORAL mobile edge computing platform and Anritsu’s 5G Network Simulator to display an engaging 360-degree streaming experience. Apart from its efficacy in various Industry 4.0 use cases, the partnership is aimed at assessing the latency and data throughput capacity of the applications in standalone mode.



Furthermore, the two companies are expected to display their shared technological research through various joint demonstrations over the next one year. ‘5G Hybrid Network Slicing for Industry 4.0 Use Cases’ is one of them. Interestingly, the wireless R&D company has been actively involved in edge computing research that will help in supporting 5G-backed future technologies on a global scale.



InterDigital is optimizing its strength in core wireless licensing business. It remains poised to benefit from growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout, and aims to contribute to the deployment of 5G technologies for the fourth industrial revolution use cases, uniting mission-critical automation with bandwidth-intensive video applications.



The company’s commitment toward licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand core market capability, is noteworthy. Currently, it has many leading companies under its licensing agreement and expects to grow its licensing revenue base by adding more firms that have attained market prominence over the past several years.



Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets are commendable. Apart from its strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive significant value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses.



InterDigital has long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. It remains committed to expanding revenue streams while controlling operating expenses.



The stock has added 11.5% against industry’s decline of 2.7% in the past six months. The company surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, with the positive surprise being 62%, on average.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



InterDigital currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Telenav, Inc. TNAV, Perion Network Ltd. PERI and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI. While Telenav and Perion sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PCTEL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Telenav exceeded estimates twice in the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 77.1%, on average.



Perion exceeded estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 87.9%, on average.



PCTEL exceeded estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 150.6%, on average.



