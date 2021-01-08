Interdigital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IDCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/21, Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 1/27/21. As a percentage of IDCC's recent stock price of $66.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Interdigital Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when IDCC shares open for trading on 1/12/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.04 per share, with $67.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.19.

In Friday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

