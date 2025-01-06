Interdigital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IDCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/8/25, Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 1/22/25. As a percentage of IDCC's recent stock price of $203.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $95.33 per share, with $207.0752 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.07.

In Monday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently up about 3.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.