Intercos to grow at fast pace this year - founder to paper

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published

The founder of Intercos sees "fast-paced" growth this year for the Italian beauty products manufacturer which listed in Milan in November, speaking in an interview to daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Friday.

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - The founder of Intercos ICOS.MI sees "fast-paced" growth this year for the Italian beauty products manufacturer which listed in Milan in November, speaking in an interview to daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Friday.

"We expect a 2022 at fast-paced-growth, in line with the historical performance of Intercos," Dario Ferrari, founder of the company, who still controls the company with just over 40% of the shares, was quoted as saying.

He added that the cosmetics industry will return to normality in 2023 after suffering the consequences of the pandemic, the Ukrainian conflict, increases in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing Claudia Cristoferi)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More