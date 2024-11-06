Intercos S.p.A. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Intercos S.p.A. (IT:ICOS) has released an update.

Intercos S.p.A. reported a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with sales increasing by 11.6% and EBITDA growing by 12.3%. The company highlighted the impressive growth in its Make-up business unit and in the Asia region, despite challenges in other markets. Intercos continues to expand its market share through innovation and diversification, preparing for further growth in the coming quarters.

For further insights into IT:ICOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.