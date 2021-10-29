Intercos prices Milan IPO at 12.50 euros per share

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian beauty products manufacturer Intercos said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share, in the lower part of its initial price range, valuing the company at 1.197 billion euros. ($1.40 billion)

Intercos, which is the biggest IPO on the Milan Stock Exchange so far this year, had set the indicative price range at between 12 and 14.5 euros per share.

The company raised some 44 million euros from the issue of new shares, while existing shareholders such as private equity firm L Catterton and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board sold stock worth 274 million euros.

Intercos founder Dario Ferrari will maintain control of the company with 40.7% of the total share capital and 57.9% of the voting rights, thanks to a voting rights mechanism that gives him greater weight.

Intercos will debut on the Milan stock exchange on Nov. 2, with a free float of around 26.5% of its capital, before the exercise of the greenshoe option.

In the IPO, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Jefferies acted as joint global coordinators. Rothschild & Co was the company's financial adviser, while Cornelli Gabelli e Associati worked with the controlling shareholders.

White & Case, Maisto e Associati, Studio Legale Giliberti Triscornia e Associati acted as legal advisers for the company, while Linklaters was legal adviser to the joint global coordinators.

($1 = 0.8570 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.