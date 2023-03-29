US Markets

Intercos fund shareholders L Catterton, OTPP sell 5.7% stake at 13.25 euros/shr

March 29, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Private equity fund L Catterton and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) said late on Tuesday they had completed the sale of an around 5.7% stake in Italian cosmetics manufacturer Intercos ICOS.MI at a price of 13.25 euros ($14.36) per share.

The sale took place through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure managed by Jefferies and UBS, while Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor to the sellers.

Gross proceeds of the placement totalled about 73 million euros, they said, adding that settlement had been set for March 31.

L Catterton and OTPP will come to hold approximately a 13.3% and 10% stakes in Intercos, respectively, as a result of the deal.

Shares in Intercos closed on Tuesday at 14.15 euros.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

