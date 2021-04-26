Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.732 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.95, the dividend yield is 10.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IFS was $26.95, representing a -25.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.96 and a 40.11% increase over the 52 week low of $19.23.

IFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports IFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.59%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

