Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 31.08

The average one-year price target for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) has been revised to 31.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 28.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 36.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.49% from the latest reported closing price of 29.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercorp Financial Services. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFS is 0.21%, a decrease of 82.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 9,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,685K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 80.22% over the last quarter.

Nwi Management holds 1,022K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 753K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 11.30% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 683K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 622K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru.

