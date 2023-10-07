Intercorp Financial Services (FRA:9IFA) Price Target Increased by 7.70% to 30.77

The average one-year price target for Intercorp Financial Services (FRA:9IFA) has been revised to 30.77 / share. This is an increase of 7.70% from the prior estimate of 28.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.91 to a high of 37.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.94% from the latest reported closing price of 20.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercorp Financial Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9IFA is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.45% to 2,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 683K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 623K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9IFA by 7.88% over the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 448K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 264K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEDMX - Templeton Developing Markets Trust holds 213K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.