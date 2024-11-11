IntercontinentalExchange price target raised to $163 from $160 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) to $163 from $160 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Following the U.S. elections, the firm made several updates to its macro assumptions in its brokers, asset managers and exchanges models. Deutsche views the macro backdrop into at least 2025 as potentially fostering greater capital markets activity, with at least average positive equity market returns, supported by fiscal stimulus and potentially lighter regulation. This said, some policies, such as tariff enactment, may pose greater inflationary risks that may restrain the level of interest rate cuts, and also drive at least modestly higher long-term bond yields, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

