IntercontinentalExchange price target lowered to $173 from $179 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish lowered the firm’s price target on IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) to $173 from $179 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat very slightly, with revenues a bit light, offset by lower spending, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says ICE’s energy business “continues to fire very nicely, but the market is clearly reacting negatively to the guide-down in the mortgage business.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ICE:
- Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- IntercontinentalExchange boosts dividend 7% to 45c per share
- ICEreports Q3 EPS $1.55, consensus $1.55
- ICE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Extends Trading to 22 Hours a Day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.