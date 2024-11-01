News & Insights

IntercontinentalExchange price target lowered to $173 from $179 at Barclays

November 01, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish lowered the firm’s price target on IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) to $173 from $179 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat very slightly, with revenues a bit light, offset by lower spending, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says ICE’s energy business “continues to fire very nicely, but the market is clearly reacting negatively to the guide-down in the mortgage business.”

