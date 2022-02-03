IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.53 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $0.53 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $760 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.33 billion from $2.23 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.53 Bln. vs. $0.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.

