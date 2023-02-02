IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $425 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $2.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $698 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.38 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $425 Mln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q4): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

