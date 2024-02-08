IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $373 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $425 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $760 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.67 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $373 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.67 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

